The historic result of Ireland’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment has been grabbing headlines around the world.

The overwhelming vote to legalise abortion in our country has not gone unnoticed and has put Ireland in the middle of the world stage once again.

Here is how the international media responded to the result.

This is how online trolls (and Americans) tried to manipulate Ireland’s historic vote on repealing its abortion ban. pic.twitter.com/otzT8PjIlb — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 26, 2018

All sides offering their view on the #IrishAbortionReferendum exit poll on @SkyNews. Join us for the result live from #DublinCastle. Due midafteroon pic.twitter.com/vWpZPidlv6 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 26, 2018

According to exit polls, Ireland’s abortion laws will be repealed https://t.co/a481cLVMk4 pic.twitter.com/IGiqeGQ5Y0 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 25, 2018

“Under the Eighth Amendment, women in crisis pregnancy have been told: ‘Take the plane or take the boat’. Today we tell them: ‘Take our hand’.” – Irish Health Minister @SimonHarrisTD #8thref pic.twitter.com/NpIP4uS5sI — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 26, 2018

Ireland voted overwhelmingly to overturn the country’s constitutional ban on abortion, an exit poll from a national broadcaster suggests https://t.co/RnYZ20MD4t pic.twitter.com/Z8F6KU9HPt — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 25, 2018

Support for Ireland’s abortion ban appears to have melted away https://t.co/LV4zf1jM4k — The Guardian (@guardian) May 26, 2018

Abortion referendum in Ireland likely to result in repeal of ban, exit polls suggest https://t.co/aPNZX5xf59 pic.twitter.com/MOrOrrnBAA — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2018

Exit poll: Landslide support to repeal Ireland’s abortion ban https://t.co/rywpXJOYOC pic.twitter.com/RMP177Qp9U — POLITICO (@politico) May 25, 2018

