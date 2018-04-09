By Gordon Deegan

A “hero” probationary garda said that he was never as happy to hear a baby cry as he was after reviving a nine-day-old baby girl who had stopped breathing in the public area of Ennis garda station last week.

25-year-old Ballinasloe man, Garda Patrick McCormack only graduated from Templemore Garda Training College four months ago but was today labelled “a hero” for saving the life of the tiny baby girl last Wednesday.

Chief Superintendent John Kerin told members of the Clare Joint Policing Committee (JPC) today that Garda McCormack’s quick thinking and heroics saved the baby girl.

Garda McCormack was on duty at the public office of the garda station last Wednesday evening where members of the public usually come looking to have passport forms and other forms signed.

However, at 6.30pm, two distraught young parents of a tiny baby girl who had stopped breathing and had gone blue knocked on the window looking for help.

The two had been walking along the nearby Abbey Street in the town with their new born baby in her buggy when the mother went straight for the garda station after noticing that the baby had turned blue and stopped breathing.

Recalling the incident, Garda McCormack said: “It all happened so fast and adrenalin took over. I did what I did without thinking about it”.

Garda McCormack said that after the mother told him that the baby had stopped breathing, he went out to them and started to apply CPR to the baby.

He said: “I started with a couple of chest compressions and then started backslapping the baby to help clear its airways. After a couple of minutes, the baby started to cry and I was never as happy to hear a baby cry in my life as I was then.”

A member of the local traffic corps and a trained paramedic, Garda Ken Butler was also on hand to assist.

The baby was taken by ambulance to hospital where it spent a night under observation.

Garda McCormack said: “The mother phoned me the next day to thank me and to say that the baby was doing fine. I was glad that I was able to help and assist.”

Garda McCormack said: “I didn’t expect to be saving a life last week but every day is different. I am loving the job so far.”

Paying tribute to Garda McCormack today, Chief Superintendent Kerin said he did “extraordinary work”.

He said: “I am really proud of the work and the professionalism of both gardaí but particularly what Garda McCormack showed on the night”.

Chief Superintendent Kerin said that he sent a note to the director of Training at Templemore Garda College commending the trainers at Templemore.

“I admire the fact that Garda McCormack didn’t stand back and start ringing everyone to see what could be done – he got stuck in and worked straight away on it.”

He remarked: “A young garda to have confidence and ability to do what he did was great.”

Ann Norton, an independent member of Clare Co Council, was an eye witness to the incident as she was at the station to get a passport form signed.

Councillor Norton said that Garda McCormack was applying CPR while re-assuring the mother that had she done everything right because she was questioning “have i done something wrong? Is this my fault?’”.

Councillor Norton said: “The way the Garda spoke to her and the way he worked on the baby at the same time was actually amazing. I was so impressed.”

She said that that the family was “very lucky that the gardaí were so on the ball and so confident in what they were doing”.

She said: “I would like to compliment the two gardaí- they were superb.”

Garda Patrick McCormack. Photo: Eamon Ward.

Share it:













Don't Miss