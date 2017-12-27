Hikers and hill walkers are being urged to listen to weather forecasts and safety warnings, before heading for high ground.

It follows three search and rescue missions in the past 24 hours, on Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

Kerry Mountain Rescue’s, Alan Wallace, says only experienced mountaineers should be exploring the mountains in current conditions.

He said: “There’s a lot of snow on the mountains and it is very cold and there are showers coming and going.

“Really it’s for people who are experience mountaineers, who are suitably equipped not only in terms of equipment for snow and ice but also you need to be able to navigate in zero visability conditions to ensure you’re safe.”

