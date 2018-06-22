Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has hailed the role of grassroots activism in the abortion referendum.

She was speaking at a ceremony in Trinity College Dublin, where she was awarded an honorary degree.

She described how she followed the recent referendum on the 8th Amendment here with people coming home to vote.

She said: “Citizens who came from as far away as Japan, Australia and of course America,

“On the day of the vote, one of the strictest laws in the world was overturned with nearly 87% of 18 to 25-year-olds voting Yes.

“An example of a government placing that decision before the people and a grassroots activism leading to an outcome that represented the voices and views of the Irish people.”

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton & Chancellor of the University, Mary Robinson during an honorary degree ceremony at Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

– Digital Desk

