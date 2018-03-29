Homelessness campaigners will meet outside Leinster House this morning to call for a national emergency to be declared.

Their calls come following the news that 488 children were declared homeless in February.

3755 children now face spending the Easter holidays in emergency accommodation.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn says it is unacceptable.

He said: “The fact of the matter is that is is the biggest increase in homelessness since the record of homelessness has been taken.

“222 families have become homeless, 488 of them were children and it is totally unacceptable.

“We are here this morning in order to ask the Taoiseach and Minister to respond to that.”

– Digital Desk

