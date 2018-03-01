Medical staff across the country are sleeping in hospitals tonight to make sure they’re available for work for their next shift.

Many of our amazing hospital staff are sleeping overnight in the Mater so they can care for patients tomorrow. #StormEmma Give this as many retweets as you can before they get up in the morning Video cred to @cirdowling#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/DpiPLl9L73 — The Mater Foundation (@TheMaterFoundat) March 1, 2018

At University Hospital Waterford, over one hundred front line staff will sleep on temporary beds overnight in the hospital tonight to ensure they can work tomorrow.

Most people got snow days from #BeastFromTheEastireland I got a bed on the floor to make sure I'm back in for my next shift tonight #nurses #nurse #SNOWMAGGEDDON #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/QV3WqaK4kP — Fiona Bryan (@fizzb92) March 1, 2018

Hospitals are keeping front line services open through the worst of the storm tonight.

Big shout out to all those working in University #Hospital #Waterford today and tomorrow. In addition 100+ front line staff preparing to stay overnight in @UHW_Waterford tonight (my sister Karen included) to be available for work tomorrow #dedicated #THANKYOU pic.twitter.com/BALNRMPF7h — Mailo Power (@MailoPower) March 1, 2018

All outpatient appointments and elective activity have been cancelled for today and tomorrow.

Last night, hundreds of staff slept overnight at St. James’ Hospital in the capital so that they were available for work this morning.

A big thank you to all @UHW_Waterford staff working tirelessly looking after our patients at this difficult time. Well done everyone. @HSELive @HSEvalues #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma — Univ Hosp Waterford (@UHW_Waterford) March 1, 2018

Just home from 3 days b&b at @UHW_Waterford with the smallie. From the mo we went in the door, til discharged, we got tremendous care & attention. Despite the poor weather, the staff travelled from near & far to be on duty. A dedicated bunch. Lucky to have them on our doorstep😘 — SaltyStephen (@Setanters) March 1, 2018

