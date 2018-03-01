Medical staff across the country are sleeping in hospitals tonight to make sure they’re available for work for their next shift.

At University Hospital Waterford, over one hundred front line staff will sleep on temporary beds overnight in the hospital tonight to ensure they can work tomorrow.

Hospitals are keeping front line services open through the worst of the storm tonight.

All outpatient appointments and elective activity have been cancelled for today and tomorrow.

Last night, hundreds of staff slept overnight at St. James’ Hospital in the capital so that they were available for work this morning.

