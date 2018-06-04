Hot Tips to protect yourself from the South East Sun!

As we all flock to beaches across the region to soak up as much sun as we can, it’s important to remember to stay safe from the sun’s rays.

Here are a few handy facts about the sun.

Sunburn is the result of too much exposure to the sun, or a sun-equivalent (such as a tanning bed or other UV source).

Sunburn is most common during the summer when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

Mild sunburn symptoms include skin redness and pain. After about 4-7 days, skin peeling may occur.

Severe sunburn symptoms are called sun poisoning and may include skin burning and blistering, fluid loss (dehydration), and infection.

We spoke to Maria Lynch who is a Support Pharmacist at First Choice Pharmacy in Wexford about her top tips to stay safe in the sun during the sunny spell:

Stay safe in the Shade-Maria recommends that people stay in the shade when the sun’s rays are at their strongest, this is typically between 11am-3pm. Wear protective clothing when out and about- the best way to protect your skin is to cover it. Maria recommends wearing a hat with a wide brim to protect your eyes, ears, face, back, and neck, ensuring that you wear sunglasses in order to reduce eye damage, wearing long skirts, long-sleeved tops and trousers will also protect you from getting burned. Suncream, lots of suncream- Maria has told us here at Beat News that listeners should make sure to first, check the label and look for 3 things: Check the SPF (that’s Sun-Protection Factor)-it should be at least SPF Factor 15.

Check the UVF (that’s Ultra Violet Factor)- it should have 4 stars minimum.

Expiry Date: Look at the bottom or neck of the bottle for an expiry date. Using suncream that is past its expiry date means it will be ineffective.

It is recommended to apply suncream liberally and frequently to all areas of exposed skin, typically every 2 hours.

Maria also warns people in the south-east to be wary of suncream use with water and that if you are swimming, the suncream may wash off. Because of water’s cooling effect, you can experience the sensation that you aren’t burning when in fact, you are.

It is suggested to apply suncream as soon as you leave the water to prevent burning.

