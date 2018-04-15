Minister Eoghan Murphy needs to “wake up, smell the coffee, roll up the sleeves and get to work.”

That is according to the Chairperson of Dublin City Council Housing Committee.

It comes as plans for 900 social homes in Poolbeg in Dublin’s docklands are now in jeopardy.

Councillor Daithi Doolan wants the appeal to reduce the number of homes built to 350 to be withdrawn.

He said: “We are making a public appeal once again today to Minister Murphy to become active and make sure this appeal is squashed or withdrawn so we can proceed with developing the Poolbeg Peninsula and providing the much needed essential homes to the people of Dublin.”

