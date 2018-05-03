The head of the HSE has refused to take full responsibility for the CervicalCheck scandal.

Tony O’Brien was grilled in the Dáil yesterday on his role in the controversy before admitting he was partly to blame for what happened.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended Mr O’Brien, saying that the scandal was more of a mess rather than a conspiracy by people within the HSE.

Mr O’Brien agreed when questioned by Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly.

“As the head of the organisation, obviously I have to recognise that those who ‘cocked-up’, to use the Taoiseach’s phrase, were in that organisation,” he said.

[quote]”I didn’t personally make that cock-up so I can’t take full responsibility for it now.”[/quote]

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for Mr O’Brien’s resignation, calling the controversy a “decipt of the gravest nature”.

WATCH: CervicalCheck controversy “isn’t simply a case of catastrophic dysfunction, it is a case study of deceit of the gravest nature” @MaryLouMcDonald tells the Taoiseach during Leader’s Questions. She also calls for HSE DG Tony O’Brien to resign pic.twitter.com/tC4GsFkDLT — RTÉ Politics (@rtepolitics) May 2, 2018

While he gave no indication of an intention to resign, Mr O’Brien said recent events had been ” a personal blow” to him.

It has emerged that at least 10 more women are taking legal action over the cancer screening controversy.

– Digital Desk

