HSE boss Tony O'Brien to leave his role in July

HSE Director General Tony O’Brien will leave his role in July, four weeks earlier than expected.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Mental Health Jim Daly, appearing on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics programme, confirmed Mr O’Brien’s departure date and said that a new HSE board will be in place in the new year.

However, Mr O’Brien’s early leave date is due to him taking up his remaining annual leave entitlements rather than a resignation from his role.

Minister of State @jimdalytd confirms that HSE Director General Tony O’Brien will retire at the start of July and that a new HSE board will be in place in the New Year #twip pic.twitter.com/Fioqm0nUk7 — The Week in Politics (@rtetwip) May 6, 2018

Mr O’Brien has been in charge for six years having been announced as the head of the HSE in 2012.

His contract was due to end in early August.

Last week, Mr O’Brien said he would not resign but would instead devote his remaining time until the end of his contract to addressing the “failures” revealed in cervical cancer screening controversy.

When giving evidence to the Oireachtas Joint Health Committee last week, he was asked by Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell if he should continue with the rest of his contract.

Mr O’Brien said: “Yes. I intend to use the remainder of my time to focus very specifically on this issue.”

