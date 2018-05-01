People who take part in outdoor activities are being reminded to protect themselves against Lyme Disease.

The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre is issuing the advice about the infection which is spread by tick bites.

Although most cases are very mild, in a small number it can be more severe, leading to serious nervous system, heart and joint disease.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HPSC Dr. Paul McKeown says we need to beware of ticks.

He said: “We want to raise awareness amongst people as to how they can prevent Lyme Disease and the most important lesson is to prevent being bitten by ticks.

“Ticks carry Lyme Disease and if you prevent yourself and your family being bitten by ticks you will completely prevent the possibility of Lyme Disease.”

– Digital Desk

