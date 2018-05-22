Hundreds of people have turned out for a vigil for 24-year-old Jastine Valdez, who was murdered over the weekend.

Her body was found in Rathmichael, south Dublin on Monday.

She was born in the Philippines and came to Ireland to study.

An only child, she came here to join her parents who are naturalised Irish citizens and are active in the community.

The vigil took place in her home village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

Hundreds of people are attending this evening’s Vigil for Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry pic.twitter.com/u8fBYUoxsG — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) May 22, 2018

Large crowds of people gathered at the clock-tower from 7pm, and many held candles as they stood in silent reflection.

Some locals explained why they turned out for the vigil.

One woman said: “We just want to show our solidarity with the family.”

Another said: “Unbelievably shocked – a lot of people knew her from being on the bus, and she’s supposed to have been beautiful and lovely and very nice”.

A man added: “Just to honour her memory.

“Anything like this never happened in Enniskerry before – I think the whole community is shocked, actually.”

“It’s a terrible thing to happen”.

There was also a large turnout from the Irish-Filipino community.

The book of condolence for Jastine in the Powerscourt Arms Hotel. Pic: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Also, a book of condolence has been opened in the Powerscourt Arms Hotel in the village.

Gardaí are examining a blood stained note which was found in the car of her suspected abductor, Mark Hennessy, who was shot dead by gardaí on Sunday.

A preliminary post mortem carried out at the scene indicates the time of death was about 36 hours to 48 hours before the remains were found.

An online fund has been set up to help her family, and has raised more than €64,000.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss