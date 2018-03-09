The husband of a woman missing from Cork since last year is among the line-up for a chat show this weekend.

Richard Satchwell will join the Ray D’Arcy Show to speak about the disappearance of his wife, Tina.

He is expected to discuss the search currently underway at a site in Castlemartyr in connection with her disappearance, which he visited yesterday.

The Coillte-managed 40-acre woodland, which is popular with local walkers, is about 30km east of Cork City and just off the N25 Cork to Waterford Rd.

It is about 20km from Youghal’s Grattan St, where Ms Satchwell lived with Richard.

Tina Satchwell went missing from the couple’s home last year.

Other guests on the show will include Christy Hennessey’s children Hermione, Amber and Tim; ‘Made In Chelsea’ and ‘I’m A Celeb’ star Georgia Toff; and RTÉ’s Blathnaid Treacy.

The Ray D’Arcy Show airs on RTÉ One on Saturday at 9.45pm.

