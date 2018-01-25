By Stephen Rogers and Joe Leogue

Richard Satchwell has said his missing wife Tina had been troubled by something in the months leading up to her disappearance from their home in Youghal last March.

“She could be there laughing and joking one minute and the next minute she could be crying. It could be just like a switch,” he said.

In an interview on tonight’s Prime Time programme, he said he had ideas as to the reason, but that it was really between himself and his wife and not for the public.

“There are reasons she was upset and it is actually external to the relationship. It is not directly to do with the relationship that she was upset.”

Mr Satchwell said getting up and going could not have been easy for his wife.

“Why else would she be telling people the day before that she loved me and that she would never do anything to hurt me?” he said.

Detective Inspector Brian Goulding took the programme through the events of the morning in question.

“He (Richard) left home at approximately 10am and drove to Aldi in Dungarvan where he purchased a number of items for Tina.

“Richard returned home to Youghal at approximately 2pm and on entering his home he saw Tina’s keys on the floor and her mobile phone on the sitting room table.”

Last June Mr Satchwell told the Irish Examiner that his wife took €26,000 in cash – the proceeds of the sale of a house in Fermoy – from their Youghal home when she left. He repeated that claim last night.

“I spotted the box that we kept the money in open and the money gone. To be honest I wasn’t even looking, it caught the corner of my eye, and then I spotted the suitcase gone,” he said. “I know she took over the €26,000 mark, that I know that for a fact.

“She obviously felt she needed a break to get her thoughts together, to get her head straight.” In August Garda water unit and search dogs, along with the coast guard and army conducted simultaneous search operations in Youghal focusing at low tide on Youghal harbour, close to the Satchwells’ house, and on 100m of roadside ditch on Golf Links Road, 1km above the town.

Two education centres on Golf Links Road were also searched, along with waste ground surrounding a nearby telephone mast.

Examination of CCTV footage has yet to yield any recordings of Ms Satchwell.

Detective Inspector Goulding said they have had numerous potential sightings of Tina throughout Ireland, the UK and further afield and had explored all of those with negative results. He said they had also checked all ferry ports and airports.

