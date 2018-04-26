Campaigner Adi Roche has broken her silence on her bid to become President of Ireland in 1997 and described it as her ‘Waterlooo’.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy this morning to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, Ms Roche recounted her own persoanl experience of running for President in 1997.

“I met my Waterloo as they say in 1997… it was going to be the Presidency of Children, nationally and internationally and building on the wonderful presidency of Mary Robinson”.

Ms Roche revealed how those aspirations quickly turned to deep despair as a result of a smear campaign.

“I just wasn’t able for the mental torture of it, wasn’t able for that rough ride of it. I went under… I just couldn’t fight back”.

Ms Roche went on to say she couldn’t survive the nature of the viciousness of politics and that she learnt that while she could fight for the causes, she couldn’t fight for herself.

“It was incredibly cruel, the impact on my family was awful.”

The campaigner revealed how she lived with Ali Hewson and Bono for two months and said their home was her refuge.

“I would just disintegrate… I disintegrated in front of my own eyes”.

She went on to tell Mr Tubridy that it took her five years to get over it, saying that she felt people hated her.

Ms Roche also spoke of her friend the late Dolores O’Riordan.

