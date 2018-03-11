By Elaine Loughlin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met The Terminator in Texas.

Both Leo Varadkar and Arnold Schwarzenegger were speakers at the South by South West (SXSW) festival in Austin this afternoon and bumped into each other at the event.

However, before Mr Varadkar spoke at the event he met with the actor and former Governor of California and told Mr Schwarzenegger: “I love your work, by the way.”

Mr Varadkar explained that he was in Austin, Texas as part of his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US.

“I just got here last night so I am here for the week, based in the States, you know St Patrick’s day is coming up,” the Taoiseach said.

“The question is are you coming to Santa Monica?” asked Mr Schwarzenegger.

While the Taoiseach said he had been to Santa Monica “many times” he said adding the he “loves the beach” he told the actor he would not be making a visit this time, to which Mr Schwarzenegger said: “you are always welcome, it’s good to see you.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Hiton Hotel in Austin, Texas. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

