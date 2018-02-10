Farmers are being advised to keep poultry inside or under cover after avian flu was found in the wild.

The H5N6 strain was found on January 31 in a wild bird in Tipperary.

The IFA’s Poultry Chairperson, Andy Boylan, says strict bio-security measures need to be put in place, with birds kept inside or undercover.

He said: “Now that advice is also for farmyard flocks, people with small numbers of birds think this doesn’t affect them but they are in the same position as everybody else.

“It’s very important that these people house their flocks and in particluar that they take great care to ensure that wild birds do not have access to their feed or their drinking water.”

Share it:













Don't Miss