Ikea recalls item sold in Irish stores due to mice infestation

23 February 2018

Ikea has recalled some packets of marshmallows sold at its Irish stores.

The company says it is recalling the ‘GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING’ marshmallow candy due to a mice infestation at the production site.

Point-of-sale notices are being displayed in all stores – and the company’s asking customers who bought them to return them to an Ikea store.

The recall relates to 100g packets, with ‘best before’ dates between October 2018 and January 2019.

PRODUCT RECALL: As a precautionary measure we ask customers that have purchased GODIS PÅSKKYCKLING, marshmallow candy 100g, with best-before dates between 23/10/18 & 26/01/19 to return it for a full refund. For more information visit https://t.co/eKGvrAXLkW pic.twitter.com/Py8w1GfXJS — IKEA IRELAND (@IKEAIE) February 23, 2018

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss