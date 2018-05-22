The founder of the suicide prevention charity Pieta House says it is important to remember the human stories behind mental health statistics.

New figures have revealed that almost 17,000 children between 5 and 17 are waiting over a year to see a psychologist.

Joan Freeman says parents and children are suffering.

“It’s nothing new, but what I would love for people to understand is that behind every single number there, we are talking about parents who just don’t know what to do,” said Ms Freeman.

“Many of those parents would say that while their children are on that waiting list they develop other issues.”

