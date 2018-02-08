A leading psychologist has questioned a draft report suggesting that addictive gaming could become a disorder.

The World Health Organisation recently included “gaming disorder” in its draft for the next edition of its diagnostic manual The International Classification of Diseases.

The 11th revision of the document is due to be published in the middle of this year.

Gaming industries in the UK and the US have spoken out against the inclusion.

Clinical psychologist Mark Smyth agrees, saying there is no evidence to support it.

“If we look at the title itself – International Classification of Diseases – there’s absolutely no evidence to show that this behaviour has any disease-type origins,” he said.

“And I suppose the spread of what they’re classifying as disorder could make a disorder out of any passionate interest, such as shopping or exercise.

“We have to ask the question – when will it stop? What else will they be adding to this manual?”

He added: “For young people that I see who might be socially anxious or depressed and as a result might retreat into the safety of their bedroom to play games, why mislabel this as an additional disorder and further stigmatise that young person?”

