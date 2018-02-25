Increase in calls made to emergency numbers last year

The company that operates Ireland’s Emergency Call Answering Service (ECAS) has reported a slight increase in the number of calls it handled in 2017, writes Patrick Flynn.

Operated on behalf of the Irish government by BT Ireland, the ECAS operates from three centres at Ballyshannon, Co Donegal; Navan, Co Meath and East Point Business Park in Dublin.

Call takers at these centres handle 999/112 calls on a 24 hours a day, year-round basis before patching them through to the required emergency service.

BT Ireland took over the service from Eircom in 2010 and full migration of the operation, from the old to the new operator, was completed in October that year.

Last year, ECAS operations answered 1,807,568 calls over 46,000 more than in 2016. However, only half of these calls were forwarded to one of the four primary response emergency services as they were filtered first.

BT Ireland confirmed: “Generally, filtered calls are abandoned calls, misdialled calls and those not requiring emergency services.”

Of the 900,000 calls passed onto emergency services control centres, 54.2% went to An Garda; 38% to the National Ambulance Service while 7.2% were patched through to the fire service.

The Irish Coast Guard, the country’s fourth blue-light emergency service, received 0.6% of all emergency calls.

The ECAS has handled over 16 million calls since BT Ireland took the service over in 2010 with over 7.15 millions of these calls being filtered.

Meanwhile, last Friday, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten confirmed that BT Ireland has been awarded the contract to provide the ECAS service for a further seven years following a public procurement process.

Calls and texts to 112/999 are free of charge to the caller while the ECAS is funded through a Call Handling Fee charged to telecommunications service providers.

