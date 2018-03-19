Indiana Jones is coming back to our screens for one final adventure…

Last night, Rakuten TV Empire Awards, Steven Spielberg confirmed that the untitled fifth Indiana Jones film is happening and will begin filming in England from April 2019

Raiders Of The Lost Ark filmed in Elstree Studios back in 1980, so it’s fitting that what will likely be Harrison Ford’s final outing as Dr. Jones happen in England again.

The plot is still unconfirmed and we are still in the dark with regards to who might take up the role of Indy after Harrison takes leave, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

The film is currently slated for a release date of July 10th, 2020.

