Campaigners are planning to hand a letter of protest to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today at Government buildings to highlight child homelessness.

The group Inner City Helping Homeless says the more than 3,000 children currently in emergency accommodation should have real homes.

The protest at Government buildings this morning marks the start of the new Dáil term.

As part of the demonstration a poem called ‘A Letter to Leo’ will be read out by the poet Geoff Finan.

Tomorrow morning, #MyNameis will present ‘A Letter to Leo’, calling for homes, not hubs in 2018 for Ireland’s 3,333 homeless children. Please join us at 7:30am at Dail (Merrion St entrance) to make your voice heard. #MyNameis #Homelessnessisnotnormal @thepoetGeoff pic.twitter.com/vQxJwN5Lrw — MyNameIs (@MyNameCampaign) January 15, 2018

