An inpatient at St. Luke’s hospital in Co. Kilkenny has tested positive for ‘Super-bug’ Carbapenemase Producing Enterobacteriacea (CPE).

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEAG) released a statement to earlier today.

“We can confirm that there is currently a contained outbreak of Carbapenemase Producing Enterobacteriaceae CPE in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny”.

According to the Department of Health, CPE is a super-bug resistant to the large majority of antibiotics.

It’s a bug that can cause blood stream infection and is carried in the bowel.

The infection typically affects elderly people and those with low immunity.

The spread of this superbug in hospitals can cause the closure of beds, wards and units however, in the statement released by the IEAG, it has been confirmed that as of yet in this case, this hasn’t happened.

“There are currently no bed closures, those patients who have been affected are currently being looked after in an isolated ward.

“Full infection control precautions are in place in line with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) Guidelines.

“The infection control team are working with staff in relation to all precautions.

“Currently, one (1) inpatient has tested positive for Carbapenemase Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

“Incidents and trends in infections are monitored and discussed on a monthly basis at the Hospital’s Quality and Patient safety Committee and at IEHG Group level”.

According to the HSE, the first case of CPE in Ireland was in 2009.

