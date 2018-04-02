INTO Congress to focus pay equality for primary school teachers

02 April 2018

Teachers will be calling for pay equality at the INTO’s Annual Congress which gets underway in Killarney today.

More than 800 representatives will attend the conference, which will also discuss industrial relations and education issues of concern to them.

The union also represents teachers in the North.

INTO President John Boyle says new primary teachers are not getting the pay they deserve.

Mr Boyle said: “Today’s 150th INTO Congress is going to be focused on pay and particularly on equality issues within primary teaching.

“The first one being that primary teachers, who have qualified since 2010, have been treated very shabbily by successive governments and are three or four points behind on the salary scale, are not being paid equal pay for equal work.

“So that is going to be the dominant focus.”

