The issue of pay inequality is centre stage at the INTO conference in Killarney.

Education Minister Richard Bruton is attending the event this morning following the Taoiseach’s promise to engage in negotiations by the end of April.

Teachers meeting in Cork and Kerry have agreed to table an emergency motion calling on the Government to end pay inequality.

Delegates at the INTO conference and the ASTI teachers union will both debate the same motion today and it is expected the TUI will join them.

Members will discuss the motion later today.

They say a teacher who started working in 2012 will earn €100,000 less than someone who began in 2010, over the course of their career.

INTO General Secretary Sheila Nunan says they want to get the pay debate off the agenda once and for all.

“We’re very pleased that negotiations will be starting,” she said.

“We’ll have to put our shoulders to the wheel at that point and see if we can close out this issue for once and for all. But there are motions to be debated here today saying that if we fail to do that then we will be balloting out members for industrial action and we understand there will be similar motions across the TUI and the ASTI.

“I think we’re very resolved for once and for all, can we get this off the agenda, can we treat our young teachers properly and can we move on with other issues in education.”

