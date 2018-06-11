By Olivia Kelleher

The body of a man in his mid-forties has been removed from a house in Cork city amid fears that he may have died of sunstroke.

Cork City Fire Brigade has indicated that four units from headquarters and Ballyvolane station attended the scene of a “serious incident” at an apartment on the Lee Road in the city at 10.30pm yesterday.

Cork City Fire Brigade attending the scene on the Lee Road. Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade/@CorkCityFire

Gardaí and the Ambulance Service also attended at the scene. It is not known who raised the alarm.

The body of the 45-year-old was discovered onsite. It is believed that he may have passed away earlier in the weekend.

Sunstroke is being explored as a possible cause of death in the case. However, no definitive cause of death has been given at this juncture.

Foul play has been ruled out by officers who attended at the scene with the death being treated as a tragic incident. A post-mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

We currently have 4 units from HQ and Ballyvolane attending a serious incident on the Lee Road. @GardaTraffic and @AmbulanceNAS also providing assistance. pic.twitter.com/urIqCC5iF0 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 10, 2018

Sunstroke often occurs as a progression from milder heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, fainting and heat exhaustion. But it can strike even if you have no previous signs of heat injury.

Symptoms include headache, dizziness, lack of sweating despite the heat, red hot and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting and rapid heartbeat.

