A secondary school in Cork says it is taking the matter of a so-called sexual assault list extremely seriously.

The list of girls names appeared on the wall of the male toilets at Davis College in Mallow.

Above the list read ‘the girl with the most ticks will be sexually assaulted’.

The principal of the school is reassuring parents that the safety and well being of students is his top priority.

All students named on the list have been spoken to and an investigation is now underway.

Share it:













Don't Miss