An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted in Co Kerry over the weekend.

The woman was 32 weeks pregnant and her baby was delivered stillborn.

A post-mortem will be carried out on the baby on Wednesday.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested for assaulting the woman but has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí in Listowel are investigating.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss