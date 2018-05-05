An investigation is underway after a man died in a light aircraft crash in Co Mayo yesterday.

The scene of the crash, between Ballina and Bonniconlon, has been sealed off to allow examination by a team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The plane came down just after 6 pm in a field and the pilot, a local man in his forties, was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

It is understood that the victim is a local man who is married with children.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out on the body later today.

– Digital Desk

