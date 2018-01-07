Investigation under way after man’s body discovered in flat

07 January 2018

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a flat in Limerick tonight.

The body of a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was discovered at an address on Little O’Curry Street shortly before 6pm.

Cause of death is not yet known and the man’s identity has not been released.

The State Pathologist has been informed and the Garda Technical Bureau has been called to the scene, which has been sealed off for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – or anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around the area – to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

