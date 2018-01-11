Many parts of the country are experiencing heavy fog today, writes Denise O’Donoghue

This comes as Met Éireann issued a status orange fog warning for Ireland.

“Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight,” said Met Éireann.

Another foggy morning on the roads today, don’t forget lights in low visibility. Look out for cyclists & pedestrians on the commute, they may be harder to see #fog pic.twitter.com/Lqek366RGm — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 11, 2018

Heavy #fog in #Cork this afternoon. These swans at the Lee Fields don’t seem too bothered though! pic.twitter.com/g06jNhrDkF — Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) January 11, 2018

The warning was issued at noon today and it is valid until 2am tomorrow, Friday.

Some flights to and from Cork Airport have been disrupted due to the foggy weather.

Please check the status of your flight @CorkAirport this afternoon and this evening with your Airline as there is disruption to their schedules today due to the Status Orange Fog Alert for the Country. https://t.co/qyOyZuN4nS — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) January 11, 2018

Another warning was also issued today, with heavy rain expected over the weekend in a number of counties.

Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry will experience heavy rainfall from 3pm tomorrow until noon on Saturday. Rainfall of of 30 to 50mm is expected.

