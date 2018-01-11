Many parts of the country are experiencing heavy fog today, writes Denise O’Donoghue

This comes as Met Éireann issued a status orange fog warning for Ireland.

“Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight,” said Met Éireann.

The warning was issued at noon today and it is valid until 2am tomorrow, Friday.

Some flights to and from Cork Airport have been disrupted due to the foggy weather.

Another warning was also issued today, with heavy rain expected over the weekend in a number of counties.

Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry will experience heavy rainfall from 3pm tomorrow until noon on Saturday. Rainfall of of 30 to 50mm is expected.

– Digital Desk

