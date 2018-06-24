Ireland has longest unbroken peacekeeping service in world

24 June 2018

A ceremony takes place at Dublin Castle today to mark 60 years of Irish peacekeeping.

President Michael D. Higgins will preside over the ceremony in the presence of the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe.

Excellent discussions on Peacekeeping partnerships as means to strengthen and bring coherence to UN peacekeeping to which Ireland has proudly contributed in unbroken service for over 60 years. GBN @dfatirl @defenceforces @Irish_Aid pic.twitter.com/IYeQINibRt — IrelandUnitedNations (@irishmissionun) June 22, 2018

The Defence Forces have also released a video to mark the occasion.

Defence Forces Press Officer Captain Paddy Molloy says it is the longest unbroken service of any peacekeeping nation in the world.

“We’re holding a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of Ireland’s first deployment on the United Nations peacekeeping service in 1958,” he said.

“This will take place at Dublin Castle. It will commence at midday and all members of the public are welcome.”

