Ireland continues to have one of the best rates of income distribution in the European Union.

New figures from Eurostat show that the richest 20% of the population in Ireland on average only earn 4.4 times more than the poorest 20%.

The Czech Republic, at 3.5 times, has the narrowest gap followed by Slovenia and Slovakia – with the widest gaps in Bulgaria and Lithuania at almost eight times each.

Grace Bolton of the European Commission says the figures for Ireland put us on par with Germany and Sweden.

“The data shows the richest 20% of Ireland’s population have 4.5 times the income of the poorest 20%.

“This shows that Ireland’s policy of redistributing wealth by collecting taxes and paying welfare contributes toward creating a fairer society.

“It also puts us on a par with Germany and Sweden, who performed above the EU average as well.”

