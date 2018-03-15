Direct flights between Ireland and China are to begin in June.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is in Asia for St Patrick’s Day festivities is expected to confirm the news later today.

Hainan Airlines will reportedly operate four times a week between Dublin and Bejing – two of these will stop off in Edinburgh en route.

The direct flight time to China is around 11 hours.

Hainan Airlines to launch Beijing to Dublin nonstop from June 2018 🇮🇪🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/gXxXdJTJYO — ShamrockGoldCircle (@_Irish_Aviation) March 13, 2018

– Digital desk

