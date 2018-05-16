The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says a new Government-run unit will start monitoring the arrival of people here from non-EU countries later this month.

It follows an EU directive, which obliges airlines to provide passenger information to the authorities in all European Union countries.

The Irish Passenger Information Unit will share the data it receives on arrivals and departures with other EU states.

Minister Flanagan says the data will help efforts to tackle terrorism, as well as crimes like human trafficking, drug trafficking and sex tourism.

