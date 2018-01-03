Ennis is the cleanest town in Ireland for 2017.

The County Clare town came top of the Irish Business Against Litter Survey meaning that it is cleaner than European norms.

The 2017 Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey had pitted Ennis against Roscommon and Kildare.

A special €40,000 public sculpture is to be commissioned for the town to mark the achievement.

Waterford was again the cleanest city.

Gerry Murphy from Clare County Council says it was a joint effort.

IBAL names Ennis as Ireland’s cleanest town. pic.twitter.com/G60Upi46v9 — Kevin Purcell (@KevinPurcell_) January 3, 2018

He said: “The street cleaning staff are out 365 days of the year doing a fantastic job keeping the town tidy and then the Tidy Towns are working all year round as well.

“The residents groups, everyone watches their own area, keeps an eye in and we get calls in if there are any problems that need tidying up, we just try to keep it all going.”

Environment Minister Denis Naughten broadly welcomed the survey results, and congratulated the communities and councils for their hard work during the past year.

He highlighted the special effort made by the people and businesses of Ennis and Clare County Council.

The overall results showed that 88% of towns and cities in Ireland were found to be as clean as or cleaner than their European counterparts.

It was a mixed bag for cities, however, with Tallaght and Limerick city improving but Dublin centre falling back to moderately littered.

Don't Miss