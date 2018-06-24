Tadhg Williams on the show this evening, filling in for Rob O’Connor. Tonight I gave the people of the south east two hours of sun soaked Irish tunes as well as not one, but two interviews – one with Luke Clerkin, the Dublin singer-songwriter who just released his brand new EP ‘Second Starts,’ and another with Ger Reid, lead singer with Waterford indie rock legends ‘Chimpanbee.’ We discussed their debut album ‘Can’t Stop or Rewind.’

Here’s the auld playlist for yiz:

8-9pm

Coma – Le Boom Hey Thomas -ROE Good Intentions – St. Bishop Secrets of Love – Awkward Z. A Trick of the Light – Villagers Nice Knowin’ Ya – Rachel Grace Second Starts – Luke Clerkin

# Interview with Luke Clerkin #

Ink Written Messages – Luke Clerkin Heartbreaks and Promises – Mango X Mathman ft. Melina Malone Bang! – Bellew Plastic Oceans – The Riptide Movement

9-10pm

Moving – Cathy Davey Love Me Later – The Blizzards – ft. Paul Alwright Tokyo – Chimpanbee

# Interview with Ger Reid of Chimpanbee #

Fell In Love – Chimpanbee We’ll Always Have Paris – The New 52 He Came From the Sea – Emma Langford Kansas – Talos Don’t Break – Mark Geary Twin Peaks – Saint Sister 13 – Ciaran Lavery What’s On Your Mind – Collides National Express – The Divine Comedy

