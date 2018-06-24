Tadhg Williams on the show this evening, filling in for Rob O’Connor. Tonight I gave the people of the south east two hours of sun soaked Irish tunes as well as not one, but two interviews – one with Luke Clerkin, the Dublin singer-songwriter who just released his brand new EP ‘Second Starts,’ and another with Ger Reid, lead singer with Waterford indie rock legends ‘Chimpanbee.’ We discussed their debut album ‘Can’t Stop or Rewind.’
Here’s the auld playlist for yiz:
8-9pm
- Coma – Le Boom
- Hey Thomas -ROE
- Good Intentions – St. Bishop
- Secrets of Love – Awkward Z.
- A Trick of the Light – Villagers
- Nice Knowin’ Ya – Rachel Grace
- Second Starts – Luke Clerkin
# Interview with Luke Clerkin #
- Ink Written Messages – Luke Clerkin
- Heartbreaks and Promises – Mango X Mathman ft. Melina Malone
- Bang! – Bellew
- Plastic Oceans – The Riptide Movement
9-10pm
- Moving – Cathy Davey
- Love Me Later – The Blizzards – ft. Paul Alwright
- Tokyo – Chimpanbee
# Interview with Ger Reid of Chimpanbee #
- Fell In Love – Chimpanbee
- We’ll Always Have Paris – The New 52
- He Came From the Sea – Emma Langford
- Kansas – Talos
- Don’t Break – Mark Geary
- Twin Peaks – Saint Sister
- 13 – Ciaran Lavery
- What’s On Your Mind – Collides
- National Express – The Divine Comedy