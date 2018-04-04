An Irish citizen claims he is being prevented from leaving Bahrain International Airport after being denied entry to the country.

Human rights campaigner Brian Dooley says airport authorities took his passport, and are refusing to return it.

Sources say he was denied entry to Bahrain as immigration forces considered him to be a “security risk”.

He arrived with a Danish MP to visit a jailed activist who is serving life in prison there.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the situation and is providing consular assistance.

– Digital desk

