Have you ever woken up bright and early, looked over at your pet and thought, ‘Do I really need this job?’

We know, we know, it’s tough to leave the doughy eyes of your four-legged friend behind during the working week – especially when they’re new to your family.

Well, Dublin company, Airsorted, grants its employees ‘pawternity’ leave, if they wish to spend the week working from home and spend the week with their new pet.

Speaking about the package, Airsorted’s Dublin City Manager, Rachael Moore said:

“Our Pawternity Package ensures that employees are given the flexibility and support to take on a kitten or puppy should they wish. We’re particularly passionate about this initiative because our employees make ideal pet-owners and we love that about them”.

