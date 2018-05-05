Irish dancers dressed as storm-troopers is the most Irish thing you’ll see today

Fáilte Ireland’s new ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ festival kicked off yesterday, May the 4 with a special céilí for Star Wars Fans.

Yes, you’ve read that right.

The Kerry villages Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Valentia Island are celebrating all things Star Wars this weekend with an abundance of Star Wars themed events.

From children’s workshops to drive-in movie and more, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of the west Kerry coast along the Wild Atlantic Way, which featured in the latest movie installation.

You can also catch behind-the-scenes exhibitions, visit beehive huts and enjoy great tours and tastings, and the fun is all set against the backdrop of the west Kerry coast.

It’s not too late to join in on the fun, a full-line-up and further information on the ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ festival is available here.

