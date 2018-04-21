Some Irish Ferries customers could have their summer holiday plans disrupted.

It is after the company announced a delay in the delivery of their new ferry the W.B.Yeats.

Irish Ferries say the German shipyard building the W.B Yeats has informed the company delivery of the new ferry is likely to be delayed.

As a result, the company decided, in a bid to minimise potential disruption to customers, to cancel a number of affected sailings from July 12 to July 29.

Customers impacted by the decision are being contacted and offered spaces on the MV Oscar Wilde, close to the dates of their original bookings.

However, in the event an acceptable alternative cannot be found, customers will be entitled to a full refund.

In a statement on the company’s website, Irish Ferries have apologised for the inconvenience and say it is an extraordinary circumstance beyond its control.

