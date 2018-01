A five-star hotel in Kerry has been named the best in the world.

The hotel ranked 17th overall and the best in Ireland.

Harvey’s Point in Lough Eske in Donegal came in second, with Ashford Castle in Co Mayo in third.

Castlewood House in Dingle was voted the third best bargain hotel in the world, while Ballyfin, Co. Laois, comes seventh in the world’s Top 25 small hotels.

Share it:













Don't Miss