Irish parents warned about dangerous cling film craze

24 April 2018

Parents are being warned about a dangerous cling film craze.

A group of teenagers were seen in Edenderry, Co. Offaly holding their breath for as long as they could while their heads are completely wrapped in plastic.

A concerned member of the public raised the issue on the Republic of Edenderry Facebook page.

The manager of the local Youth Café, Kevin Cronly, says young people need to understand how dangerous it is.

He said at their youth club they were going “to talk to young people and let them know there is nothing fun about this craze and try and highlight the dangers of it.

“I think it’s important for parents to sit down and chat with their kids. “

– Digital Desk

