Irish people's favourite guilty pleasure revealed

Ireland loves celeb gossip more than anything else on the internet according to a new report revealing what the world’s countries are searching for online.

Review.org carried out a survey asking people in 112 countries around the world what their internet habits were.

Irish people’s number one obsession is celebrity news, which comes as no surprise since we do love to keep up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney

We go crazy whenever any celebrity comes to our shores let alone even mentions anything remotely Irish.

While some countries were obsessed with seemingly innocent pastimes like cat videos or WebMD, others were worryingly searching for sugar daddy sites and conspiracy theories.

If you’re wondering what other countries are searching for online then check out the rest of the list.

Share it:













Don't Miss