Irish priest Fr Ray Kelly has made it to the live semi-finals on Britain’s Got Talent.

The parish priest made it through to the live shows after 35 acts were put forward.

Meath’s Fr Kelly wowed the judges and the audience in April

with his rendition of R.E.M’s Everbody Hurts at his audition.

He said before getting through to the semi-finals: “I have visions of going home to my parish and telling them I got through to Britain’s Got Talent.

“That would blow their mind, you know.”

Judge Amanda Holden said “you better thank Him upstairs” as Fr Kelly was told he was heading into the next round.

Fr Kelly’s original audition stunned everyone and resulted in a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Simon Cowell told the priest afterwards: “This is one of my favourite ever auditions. I really mean that.

“I think your voice is beautiful. I loved the version of the song. This is everything we’ve been waiting for.

“I absolutely loved it.”

Fr Kelly will be among the 35 acts who will join the five golden buzzer acts looking to win the 2018 edition of the talent show.

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals begin on Monday, continuing every evening next week.

