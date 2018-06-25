Irish students are missing out on millions of euro each year by not claiming tax relief on college fees.

That is according to Dublin Institute of Technology which has found that less than 12% of students actually claim tax back.

For full-time undergraduates, that figure is even lower at just 7%.

Students are eligible to claim a maximum tax relief of €7,000 per course.

DIT today released its annual Cost of Living Guide for students for 2018-19, designed to help those starting Higher Education in September.

“It’s clear from talking to students and their families that it is not widely known that you can get tax relief on college fees paid,” said Dr Brian Gormley, Head of Campus Life at DIT.

“If you are paying for more than one student in full-time education, you can claim tax relief on the student charge for the second or subsequent children.

“Also, if you are paying tuition fees, either for a post-graduate programme, a part-time programme or for repeating the year, you may be entitled to tax back.

“We estimate that Irish families are missing out on millions of unclaimed tax relief.”

According to Revenue.ie you can claim tax relief on fees that you have paid for third level education courses.

“You can claim relief for one or more students’ tuition fees, as long as you have paid these fees. There is no limit to the number of students you can make a claim for, but the qualifying fee for each course is restricted to a maximum of €7,000. A single disregard amount is applied to the claim.”

You can learn more on Revenue’s website.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss