Irish WhatsApp users warned over phishing scam

Irish WhatsApp users are being warned about a phishing scam that could soon hit the messaging app here.

The scam sees users receive a message from their friends about an offer to buy Adidas shoes for $1, followed by a link.

People will then be asked to fill in their details and could be charged over €40 per month after seven days.

IT Security and Cybercrime Analyst with ESET Ireland Urban Schrott says the scam has not hit Ireland yet, but it is only a matter of time before it does.

“It is spreading around Norway, Sweden, United States, Netherlands, Belgium and so on,” said Mr Schrott.

“Once a few European countries are hit, it is only a matter of time until all the others are as well.

“So Ireland, Northern Ireland, would eventually find themselves on the hit list as well.”

