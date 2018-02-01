There will be “no immediate impact” to 760 jobs in Ireland after Xerox, a once-iconic American innovator that became synonymous with office copy machines, plans to cede control to Japan’s Fujifilm in a deal that creates a €14.5bn company.

Xerox, which has a market value of $8.3bn (€6.7bn), will first merge with a joint venture the company operates with Fujifilm in Asia. Tokyo-based Fujifilm will ultimately end up owning 50.1% of the combined entity, which expands the joint venture to encompass all of Xerox’s operations. The joint venture will cut 10,000 jobs in Asia as part of the restructuring as the Japanese company struggles with an “increasingly severe” market environment, Fujifilm said.

In Ireland, “for now, it is business as usual for both companies as the deal will not close until the second half of this year. So there is no immediate impact,” a Xerox spokeswoman in London told the Irish Examiner.

Xerox has 760 staff over at least three facilities, including a toner manufacturing plant in Dundalk and a services facility in Dublin.

The agreement marks the end of independence for a US company whose roots trace back to the start of the 20th century. Xerox became famous for its copiers which were so ubiquitous that the name Xerox became a verb.

But it fell on hard times as Canon and Asian competitors eroded its dominance. Activist investor Carl Icahn had pushed Xerox to explore “strategic options,” including shaking up its joint venture with Fujifilm, and electing four new directors.

Mr Icahn, along with investor Darwin Deason, also called for Xerox to replace chief executive officer Jeff Jacobson. He will become CEO of the new combined company. “They probably felt pressured to do something because Icahn and them are going to get their way,” but the deal isn’t going to be a game changer, said Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher. The office equipment industry as a whole is shrinking, a decline that Xerox has been managing, he said.

Irish Examiner/Bloomberg

