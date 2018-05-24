The ISPCC is calling for the urgent introduction of 24 hour social work service for vulnerable children.

The charity organised an event to mark one year since a report into the use of Section 12 powers by Gardaí.

Each year, around 700 children are taken from their families under Section 12 of the Childcare Act.

Chief Executive of the ISPCC Grainia Long said: “We need to ensure a 24 hour social work service and I think we need to see now where we are in terms of the plans for that.

“I know Tusla are making progress in terms of increasing the amount of social work hours that are available to the Gardaí in terms of Section 12 but the ISPCC has always said that is not good enough.”

“We need to see a fully comprehensive 24 hour service where social workers are available to all children not just those most at risk.”

